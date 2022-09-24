WEEK FIVE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Edwardsville 70, Belleville West 0

Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 35, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 14\

Madison 24, Tremont 14

Cahokia 46, Carbondale 6

Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 40, Granite City 14

Carlinville 34, Staunton 21

Belleville East 33, Alton 14

Waterloo 40, Civic Memorial 0

Centralia 16, Belleville Althoff Catholic 7

Highland 35, Triad 0

Greenville 41, Litchfield 12

Mascoutah 49, Jersey 14

Virden North Mad 38, Hillsboro 0

Chester 32, Trenton Wesclin 0

Breese Central 21, East Alton-Wood River 6

Collinsville 43, Mattoon 3

Nashville 44, Marquette Catholic 3

Pana 35, Piasa Southwestern 21

Red Bud 45, Sparta 0

Roxana 28, Salem 7

Pleasant Hill 50, White Hall North Greene 26

Hardin Calhoun 33, Carrollton 8

Mendon Unity 44, Concord Triopia 14

Greenfield Northwestern 48, Winchester West Central 12

Mt. Sterling Brown County 6, Beardstown 0

Dupo 34 Carlyle 28

 