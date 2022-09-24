Friday Night Area High School Football Scores
WEEK FIVE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Edwardsville 70, Belleville West 0
Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 35, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 14\
Madison 24, Tremont 14
Cahokia 46, Carbondale 6
Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 40, Granite City 14
Carlinville 34, Staunton 21
Belleville East 33, Alton 14
Waterloo 40, Civic Memorial 0
Centralia 16, Belleville Althoff Catholic 7
Highland 35, Triad 0
Greenville 41, Litchfield 12
Mascoutah 49, Jersey 14
Virden North Mad 38, Hillsboro 0
Chester 32, Trenton Wesclin 0
Breese Central 21, East Alton-Wood River 6
Collinsville 43, Mattoon 3
Nashville 44, Marquette Catholic 3
Pana 35, Piasa Southwestern 21
Red Bud 45, Sparta 0
Roxana 28, Salem 7
Pleasant Hill 50, White Hall North Greene 26
Hardin Calhoun 33, Carrollton 8
Mendon Unity 44, Concord Triopia 14
Greenfield Northwestern 48, Winchester West Central 12
Mt. Sterling Brown County 6, Beardstown 0
Dupo 34 Carlyle 28