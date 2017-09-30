Friday night area high school football scoreboard
FRIDAY'S AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
Alton 50, Belleville East 26
Edwardsville 62, O'Fallon 14
Collinsville 49, Granite City 26
Taylorville 28, Marquette Catholic 7
East Alton-Wood River 55, Pawnee 13
South Mac (Bunker Hill) 59, Dupo 6
Waterloo 34, Jersey 28 (OT)
Triad 24, Mascoutah 7
Highland 50, Civic Memorial 0
Carlinville 35, Piasa Southwestern 0
Greenville 32, Roxana 8
Carrollton 38, Pleasant Hill 20
Hardin-Calhoun 46, West Central 14
Greenfield-Northwestern 50, North Greene 6
Farmer City-Blue Ridge 20, Metro East Lutheran 0
Pana 48, Hillsboro 34
Belleville Althoff 32, Marion 28
Centralia 41, Cahokia 30
Carbondale 41, Mount Vernon 8