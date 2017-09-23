Friday night area high school football scoreboard
FRIDAY'S SCOREBOARD
Marquette Catholic 56, Pawnee 6
Edwardsville 20, Alton 17
Belleville West 41, Granite City 0
East Alton-Wood River 60, Dupo 6
Bunker Hill 24, South Fork 16
Highland 28, Triad 13
Waterloo 42, Civic Memorial 6
Jersey 51, Mascoutah 39
Carlinville 50, Roxana 8
Piasa Southwestern 20, Vandalia 14
Carrollton 52, West Central 0
Hardin-Calhoun 41, North Greene 15
Greenfield-Northwestern 34, Pleasant Hill 30
Breese Mater Dei 40, Breese Central 12
East St. Louis 80, Collinsville 7
O'Fallon 43, Belleville East 40
Nokomis 7, Madison 6
Centralia 21, Belleville Althoff 14