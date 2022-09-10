WEEK THREE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Collinsville 47, Alton 0

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

East Alton-Wood River 59, Nokomis 14

Roxana 42, Civic Memorial 0

Jersey 26, Lincoln 14

Piasa Southwestern 40, Litchfield 6

Carrollton 48, Pleasant Hill 0

Hillsboro 25, Carlinville 21

O'Fallon 40, Aurora Waubonsie Valley 0

DeKalb 48, Belleville West 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 13, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 7

Breese Central 17, Red Bud 6

Freeburg 28, Chester 6

Article continues after sponsor message

Nashville 33, Trenton Wesclin 0

Columbia 2, Marquette Catholic 0 (forfeit)

Champaign Central 18, Granite City 13

Hardin Calhoun 39, Winchester West Central 6

Camp Point Central 30, Mendon Unity 8

Mt. Sterling Brown County 36, Concord Triopia 8

Waterloo 35, Carbondale 14

Fairburn, Ga., Creekside 10, East St. Louis 8

Highland 55, Marion 14

Belleville East 52, Aurora Metea Valley 19

Greenville 38, Staunton 14

Mt. Vernon 27, Triad 22

Mascoutah 37, Centralis 28

Peoria 62, Cahokia 16

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - April 7, 2025
Yesterday
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Today
Play It Again Sports Monday, April 7, 2025, Girls Roundup: Carrollton Shuts Out Winchester, Granite City Wins
Today
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - March 24 and March 25, 2025
Mar 26, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Mar 20, 2025

 