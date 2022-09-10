Friday Night Area Football Scores
WEEK THREE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Collinsville 47, Alton 0
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
East Alton-Wood River 59, Nokomis 14
Roxana 42, Civic Memorial 0
Jersey 26, Lincoln 14
Piasa Southwestern 40, Litchfield 6
Carrollton 48, Pleasant Hill 0
Hillsboro 25, Carlinville 21
O'Fallon 40, Aurora Waubonsie Valley 0
DeKalb 48, Belleville West 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 13, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 7
Breese Central 17, Red Bud 6
Freeburg 28, Chester 6
Nashville 33, Trenton Wesclin 0
Columbia 2, Marquette Catholic 0 (forfeit)
Champaign Central 18, Granite City 13
Hardin Calhoun 39, Winchester West Central 6
Camp Point Central 30, Mendon Unity 8
Mt. Sterling Brown County 36, Concord Triopia 8
Waterloo 35, Carbondale 14
Fairburn, Ga., Creekside 10, East St. Louis 8
Highland 55, Marion 14
Belleville East 52, Aurora Metea Valley 19
Greenville 38, Staunton 14
Mt. Vernon 27, Triad 22
Mascoutah 37, Centralis 28
Peoria 62, Cahokia 16
More like this: