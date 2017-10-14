FRIDAY'S FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Edwardsville 45, Belleville West 14

Alton 56, Granite City 14

Marquette Catholic 49, South Mac 6

East Alton-Wood River 41, Nokomis 6

Vandalia 55, Roxana 8

Hillsboro 47, Piasa Southwestern 0

Jersey 42, Civic Memorial 0

Triad 23, Waterloo 14

Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton 64, Jacksonville Routt 13

Mendon Unity 31, Hardin-Calhoun 28 (OT)

Concord Triopia 49, North Greene 7

Camp Point Central 40, Greenfield-Northwestern 0

Principia 34, Metro East Lutheran 13

Belleville East 49, Collinsville 35

East St. Louis 54, O'Fallon 7

Highland 55, Mascoutah 22

Belleville Althoff 21, Cahokia 20

Pana 54, Litchfield 12

 