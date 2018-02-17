Boys: Edwardsville 64, Alton 55

Marquette Catholic 42, Waterloo Gibault 25

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Granite City 48, Belleville East 46

Belleville West 70, Collinsville 39

East St. Louis 64, O'Fallon 46

Article continues after sponsor message

Pleasant Hill 67, Brussels 43

Triad 58, Civic Memorial 56

Roxana 56, Hillsboro 52

Piasa Southwestern 59, Pana 56

Highland 62, Jersey 44

 