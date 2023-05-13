TRIAD 14, COLLINSVILLE 3

Triad scored five runs in both the second and third innings, then scored three times in the top of the seventh to take the win over Collinsville at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Lexi Rafalowski had three hits and a RBI for the Kahoks, while Bailey Demick had two hits and the other RBI. Marissa Thomas threw a complete game in the circle, striking out one.

The Knights are now 13-11, while Collinsville goes to 5-20.

CARLINVILLE 11, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 1

Carlinville's six-run third and three-run sixth helped give the Cavaliers a 10-run rule win over Lincolnwood at Loveless Park.

Chloe Pope had two hits and two RBIs for Carlinville, while Isabella Tiburzi had two hits and a RBI, Kendal Maddox came up with two hits and Karly Tipps, Makennah Dugan, Braley Wiser and Hannah Gibson also drove in runs. Gibson also struck out two while inside the circle.

The Cavies improve to 18-8, while the Lancers are now 8-15.

GILLESPIE 3, HARDIN CALHOUN 2

Gillespie scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a close win over visiting Calhoun.

Kiera Sievers had the only hit for the Warriors. driving in a run, and Lacy Pohlman had the other RBI. Audrey Gilman struck out nine while in the circle.

The Miners are now 23-3, while Calhoun is now 24-10.

MASCOUTAH 5, JERSEY 2

Mascoutah scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie and go on to the Mississippi Valley Conference win at Jersey.

Ashlyn Brown and Kari Krueger each had two hits for the Panthers, while Taylor Stelbrink had a hit and drove in Jersey's runs in the first inning. Brown struck out five in throwing a complete game in the circle.

The Indians are now 9-15, while the Panthers go to 18-11.

