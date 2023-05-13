GIRLS SOCCER

In the IHSA Class 1A regional finals, Belleville Althoff Catholic eliminated Roxana 6-0, advancing to the Columbia sectional next week and ending the season of standout junior striker Kendall Kamp. The Crusaders are now 15-7-3, while the Shells' season ends at 12-9-0.

Jenna Roper had two goals for Althoff, and Bree Birdsong, Molly Lanter, Samantha Patton, and Emma Tell added goals.

In a pair of regular season finales on Friday, Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 1-0 at Kahok Stadium, with the Tigers improving to 17-3-0 and the Kahoks going to 3-11-5.

Chatham Glenwood defeated Granite City at home 6-2, with the Titans finishing up the regular season 15-4-1 and the Warriors winding up the regular season at 13-3-1.

