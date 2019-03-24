SATURDAY, MARCH 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14-17, HARDIN CALHOUN 1-5: Marquette exploded for a combined 31 runs and 23 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Calhoun.

In the first game, Carter Hendricks went two-for-three with two RBIs, Matt Lahr one-for-two with three RBIs and Kolin Morrissey was two-for-two with four RBIs.

Brady Baalman and Kaden Baalman had the only two hits for the Warriors in the first game, while A.J. Hillen struck out four.

In the second game, Morrissey was one-for-four with three more RBIs, Lahr two-for-five with two RBIs and Ethan Kopsie two-for-three with two RBIs. Garrett Weiner hit a home run for the Explorers in the nightcap.

Brady Baalman had two RBIs for Calhoun, while Colby Clark had the other RBI.

Drew Baalman fanned five for the Warriors in the second game.

Marquette is now 5-3, while Calhoun drops to 2-4.

GRANITE CITY 11-4, PARKWAY NORTH 2-7: Freddy Edwards went three-for-five with a RBI in the first game, and Aaron Gibson three-for-three in the second as Granite split a doubleheader at Parkway North in West St. Louis County on Saturday.

In the first game, Cameron Hibbets went two-for-five with three RBIs, while Edwards gave up seven hits and fanned four in six innings of work on the mound.

Bennett Smallie was two-for-four in the nightcap, while Nolan Bragas struck out one in his four innings as pitcher.

The Warriors are now 3-4 on the season.

BREESE CENTRAL 11-14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0-2: EAWR had a combined total of six hits, while allowing 11 runs on two hits in the first game as the Oilers were swept by Breese Central in a doubleheader on the road.

Kurtis Hyde had the only Oiler hit in the first game, while both Gage Booten and Devin Curtis were two-for-three in the second game. Jacob Cress had the only RBI on the day for EAWR.

The Cougars are now 4-2, while the Oilers fall to 1-7.

NORTH MAC 8, ROXANA 4 (9 INNINGS): Ted Webb was three-for-five, while Braeden Wells was two-for-four with three RBIs in Roxana’s loss to North Mac at home.

North Mac put up four runs in the ninth to win it after the Shells scored three times in the seventh to force extra innings.

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruitt fanned six for Roxana in six innings of work on the mound.

JERSEY 3, BELLEVILLE EAST 2: Tucker Shalley scattered five hits and fanned 13 as Jersey scored three in the first, then held off East in a single game at home.

John Collins was two-for-four for the Panthers, while Garrett Carey, Quinn Snider and Ethan Snyder all had RBIs.

C.J. Cagas, Gage Cruz, Dillon Donjon, Zachariah Georgian and Sam McAnulty had the base hits for the Lancers, while Brock Barton struck out six.

Jersey moves to 3-3, while East is now 4-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, CARLINVILLE 0: Anna Hall’s hat trick was all the scoring in the match as CM blanked Carlinville at Blackburn College.

Emily Williams didn’t have to make a save in getting the clean sheet for the Eagles.

The Cavaliers are now 2-1-0.

GRANITE CITY 1, NORMAL COMMUNITY 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Ashley Portell had Granite’s lone strike as the Warriors drew at Normal Community.

Rebecca Loftus had the lone save in goal for Granite City.

The Warriors are now 3-0-1 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, PLEASANT PLAINS 0: Kaylyn Aiello and Anna Hall had the strikes for CM as the Eagles recorded their second clean sheet of the day, defeating Pleasant Plains at Blackburn College in Carlinville.

Emily Williams had eight saves in getting her second shutout of the day.

CM is now 7-2-0 on the season.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 7-5, JERSEY 4-7: Alton scored four times in the fourth to take the first game, while a seven-run third propelled Jersey to the win as the two teams split a doubleheader at Alton.

In the first game, Abby Sullivan was two-for-three with three RBIs, while Tami Wong went three-for-four for the Redbirds.

Brooke Tuttle was two-for-four and Melissa Weishaupt two-for-three for the Panthers, while Lauren Brown and Lauren Rexing had two RBIs each.

Alyson Haegele got the win for Alton in the opener, while Claire Anderson struck out three for Jersey.

In the nightcap, Tuttle went four-for-four with a RBI, while Grace Sharich was two-for-four with three RBIs, Ryleigh Jones was three-for-three with a RBI, and both Anderson and Claire Beemer had RBIs for the Panthers.

Lynna Fischer and Kiger both were three-for-four for the Redbirds, with Kiger getting a RBI, and Wong went two-for-three with a RBI.

Shelby Koenig fanned six for Jersey, while Abby Scyoc had three strikeouts for Alton.

The Redbirds are now 4-2, while the Panthers stand at 2-3.

LEBANON 8, BUNKER HILL 5: Allysa Austill, Grace Kiffmeyer, Danna Kruemmelbein and Josie Manar all had two hits, while Taylor Girth had two RBIs for Bunker Hill in their loss at Lebanon.

Neveah Redmond and Emily Reinneck both had two RBIs for the Greyhounds, while Reinneck went two-for-four on the day. Reinneck also struck out eight in gaining a complete game win for Lebanon.

Girth fanned three in pitching a complete game for the Minutemaids.

Lebanon goes to 2-2, while Bunker Hill is now 0-4.

BELLEVILLE WEST 6, TRIAD 5: Payton Bode and Kalley Daniel each had two hits and two RBIs, while Sydney Wildhaber also had two hits with a RBI, and Ella Moore had two hits as Triad lost on the road to Belleville West.

The Knights scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game, but the Maroons pushed across a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to win.

Moore struck out three in relief for Triad.

West improved to 2-1 on the year.

TRIAD 10, PARK HILLS CENTRAL 0: Liz Young gave up only two hits while fanning six as Triad bounced back to defeat Park Hills Central in their second game of the day at West.

Daniel went four-for-four with a RBI, Young three-for-three with a RBI, Dallas Zirkelbach two-for-two with two RBIs, Bode was two-for-three with two RBIs and Jenna Bohnnenstiehl was two-for-four for the Knights.

The Knights are now 5-3 on the season.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, RED BUD 3: Jada Johnson went two-for-two with three RBIs, and both Kiley Beth Kirchner and were two-for-three, with Whitehead getting a RBI, as Marquette won at home over Red Bud.

Samantha Roy was two-for-four with two RBIs, while Hope Guebert and Amber Mollet both went one-for-three, with Guebert having a RBI for the Musketeers.

Whitehead gave up four hits and struck out 11 in going all the way for the Explorers, while Emma Durbin had a complete game for Red Bud, fanning five.

Marquette goes to 4-0, while the Musketeers are at 5-5.

ROCK ISLAND ALLEMAN 2, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: Alleman scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to get the win over Calhoun on Saturday afternoon.

Sydney Baalman went two-for-three to lead the Warriors, while Holly Baalman, Mackenzie Cranmer and Sophie Lorton also had hits on the day.

Sydney Baalman gave up four hits and struck out 15 for Calhoun.

The Warriors drop to 2-1 on the year.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 4, TAMPA BAY 3: Robert Thomas, Alex Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko all scored in a span of 1:15 in the first period, and Brayden Schenn scored a spectacular between-the-legs goal in the second as the St. Louis Blues held on in the third period to defeat the President’s Trophy-champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-3 thriller at Enterprise Center.

Alex Killorn and Brayden Point scored in the second to cut the Blues lead to 3-2 before Schenn’s heroics, but Steven Stamkos scored in the third to again trim the lead to 4-3, and had apparently tied the game on a power play late, but a video review showed Point just barely offside, cancelling the goal.

Jordan Binnington, now 12-0-1 against teams from the Eastern Conference, made 39 saves for St, Louis, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots for Tampa Bay.

The Blues, now 40-27-8 on the year for 88 points, moved to within two points of the second place Nashville Predators, who lost 5-0 to division leading Winnipeg on Saturday, and have a game in hand.

The Blues conclude their home stand Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, with a 7 p.m. face-off time.

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SAINT LOUIS FC 1, TAMPA BAY ROWDIES FC 1: In a hard-fought match between two of the top clubs in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, Saint Louis FC and Tampa Bay Rowdies FC fought to a 1-1 draw at Toyota Stadium at World Wide Technologies Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., Saturday afternoon

Edwardsville native Sam Fink put STLFC up in the 26th minute, heading in a free kick from Lewis Hilton, but the Rowdies drew level from the penalty spot after Fink was called for a hand ball in the box. Sebastian Guenzatti’s kick found the upper left hand corner in the 76th minute to level the match at 1-1.

STLFC had a chance deep into second half stoppage time, but Fink’s shot off of a cross was stopped, preserving the draw.

STLFC is now 2-0-1 on the season for seven points, and sit in second place in the conference on goal differential. STLFC plays at home again next Saturday afternoon against the Charlotte Independence. Kickoff time is set for 1 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Granite City 11-4, Parkway North 2-7

Breese Central 11-14, East Alton-Wood River 0-2

North Mac 8, Roxana 4 (9 innings)

Marquette Catholic 14-17, Hardin Calhoun 1-5

Alton 11, Civic Memorial 10 (8 innings)

Jersey 3, Belleville East 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville East 25-25, Alton 11-15

Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 16-16

Granite City 25-25, Lutheran St. Charles 20-19

Father McGivney Catholic 25-22-15, Lutheran St. Charles 17-25-9

Edwardsville 25-25, Aurora Metea Valley 15-21

Belleville East JV 25-16-15, Alton 23-25-2

Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, Granite City 16-23

Granite City 25-25, Belleville West 19-22

Belleville East 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 18-17

Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Belleville East JV 20-18

Lutheran St. Charles 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 18-19

GIRLS SOCCER

Civic Memorial 3, Carlinville 0

Granite City 1, Normal Community 1

Civic Memorial 2, Pleasant Plains 0

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 6, Breese Mater Dei 4

Joliet West 3, Edwardsville 0

Alton 7-5, Jersey 4-7

Lebanon 8, Bunker Hill 5

Belleville West 6, Triad 5

Triad 10, Park Hills Central 0

Marquette Catholic 7, Red Bud 3

Rock Island Alleman 2, Hardin Calhoun 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE USL CHAMPIONSHIP

Saint Louis FC 1, Tampa Bay Rowdies FC 1

FRIDAY, MARCH 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

BUNKER HILL 4, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2: Zach Keplar was one-for-four with a RBI, while Erik Broekemeier also had a RBI and Andrew Quandt had two hits as Metro-East lost at Bunker Hill.

Cole Kittmeyer was one-for-two with two RBIs, and Drake Scroggins was one-for-two with a RBI for the Minutemen.

Jacob Weidner went all the way for Bunker Hill, fanning three, while Nolan Gutjahr struck out 10 for the Knights.

GILLESPIE 21, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7: A 12-run third inning for Gillespie was the difference in the Miners’ win at McGivney.

Matthew Gierer was three-for-three with a RBI, while Zach Brasel, Jackson Podshanley, Drew Sowerwine and Luke Winson all had RBIs for the Griffins.

Gillespie improves to 2-2, while McGivney is now 1-3.

HARDIN CALHOUN 13, BARRY WESTERN 1: Drew Baalman was two-for-two with three runs scored, Kaden Baalman was one-for-two with two RBI, but it was A.J. Hillen and Corey Nelson with the big days at the plate for Calhoun, with Hillen going three-for-four with four RBIs, and Nelson going four-for-four with two RBIs in the Warriors’ win over Barry Western.

Nelson scattered four hits and struck out five in going the distance for Calhoun.

The Warriors are now 2-2 on the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 4, NORTH MAC 0: Maci Bohannon, Gaby Stephens, Sally Hudson and Shannon Strong all had strikes for Jersey in their win over North Mac.

Katelyn Krueger had 13 stops in recording another clean sheet for the Panthers.

Jersey improves to 5-1-0 on the season.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, FREEBURG 0: Haydee Rios had the only goal of the match as McGivney shut out Freeburg at home.

Katelyn Walker had 19 saves in recording the clean sheet for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 3-3-1, while the Midgets fall to 3-3-0.

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 15, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: Kalley Daniel was two-for-three with two RBIs, while Payton Bode, Dallas Zirkelbach and Ella Moore also had two RBIs each in Triad’s win at EAWR.

Kayla Aligholi was two-for-three with three RBIs, while Macy Flanigan went two-for-two for the Oilers.

Flanigan struck out nine for EAWR, while Moore went all the way for the win.

The Knights are now 4-2, while the Oilers are 2-4.

HARDIN CALHOUN 14, BARRY WESTERN 0: Lucy Kallal was two-for-three with three RBIs, while Sydney Baalman and Elly Pohlman both had two RBIs in Calhoun’s win over Western.

Baalman scattered two hits and fanned 10 in getting the win for the Warriors, who improve to 2-0.

BREESE CENTRAL 6, ROXANA 5 (8 INNINGS): Olivia Stangler went three-for-four with with two RBIs, but a run in the eighth gave Central the win at Roxana.

Alex Sherman was two-for-four, while Jaylen Kruse was one-for-five with two RBIs for the Cougars.

Kruse struck out 15 in the complete game win, while Taylor Nolan struck out four for the Shells.

Central is now 2-0, while Roxana falls to 4-3.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, STAUNTON 3: Kyra Green had a big day, going three-for-four with four RBIs, and Jada Johnson also went three-for-four with a RBI at Marquette defeated Staunton on the road.

Taylor Whitehead fanned 12 in getting the complete game win for the Explorers.

Marquette improves to 3-0, while the Bulldogs drop to 3-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14, JERSEY 3: Josie Boulion and Megan Bailey were each four-for-four with two RBIs, Bri Roloff was two-for-three with three RBIs, and Mayci Wilderman and Bailee Nixon each had two RBIs in Southwestern’s win over Jersey.

Brooke Tuttle was three-for-four with a RBI, while Lauren Brown and Chelsea Maag were each two-for-four for the Panthers.

Sydney Baumgartner went all the way in getting the win for the Piasa Birds.

Southwestern goes to 6-1, while Jersey falls to 1-2.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Edwardsville 14, DeSmet Jesuit 1

Carrollton 6, Roxana 2

Bunker Hill 4, Metro-East Lutheran 2

Gillespie 21, Father McGivney Catholic 7

Hardin Calhoun 13, Barry Western 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, Belleville East 22-15

Granite City 25-25, Belleville East JV 17-20

Alton 25-18-15, Father McGivney Catholic 16-25-13

Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, Alton 21-15

Belleville West 25-25, Granite City 19-21

GIRLS SOCCER

Jersey 4, North Mac 0

Father McGivney Catholic 1, Freeburg 0

SOFTBALL

Triad 15, East Alton-Wood River 5

Hardin Calhoun 14, Barry Western 0

Breese Central 6, Roxana 5 (8 innings)

Marquette Catholic 7, Staunton 3

Piasa Southwestern 14, Jersey 3

Joliet West 6, Collinsville 5

