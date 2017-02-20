ELMHURST - Last week, VIP Occasions located in west Elmhurst, Illinois was destroyed by a devastating fire. There were no reports of injury. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Owners of VIP Occasions, Nicole Samardzija and Natalie Krstev have decided to move relocate temporarily into what used to be the York Medical Center at 363 N. York Rd.

For brides who who lost their wedding gowns in the fire, Frew’s Bridal is offering a special deal in order to assist those frantically searching for other options. We understand this is a difficult and sensitive matter and we offer our sincerest condolences to VIP Occasions. To ensure an easier transition during this tumultuous time, Frew’s would like to provide an exclusive experience for brides from Elmhurst looking to purchase a new wedding dress at our location in Alton, Illinois. A private show room room will be offered to brides and everyone in their party along with champagne and other refreshments. Brides will also receive 50% off their dress and $200 in store credit towards accessories including veils, jewelry, and shoes. Bridesmaids will receive 10% off. This offer will extend to our online customers on BestBridalPrices.com for dresses in-stock.

We wish VIP Occasions the very best as they work tirelessly to reconstruct and get back on their feet. In the meantime, we would like to extend the invitation to brides who are in need of a new dress. Frew’s Bridal brings the very best service to its customers, providing a pleasant and unique shopping experience.

To schedule an appointment with us, please call our toll free number 618-466-8820 or visit our website frewsbridal.com for more information. To browse our various styles, visit bestbridalprices.com.

