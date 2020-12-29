JERSEYVILLE - Freshman runner Abby Fraley enjoyed a successful first season for the girls cross country team at Jersey Community High School, climaxing it with a time of 22:14.58 at the IHSA Class 2A Jacksonville regional Oct. 24 at Jacksonville Community Park.

For her efforts and successes running for the Panthers in her freshman year, Fraley has been named the school's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for December, 2020.

Fraley, who ran for head coach Harold Landon, has been running since middle school, and enjoys all the aspects of running.

"I joined cross country in sixth grade, and have been doing it since, because it is fun, and I love running!," Fraley said.

Fraley thanked her parents for their ongoing support and encouragement in her running career.

"I would like to thank my parents for always being there for me and supporting me," Fraley said.

Being involved in sports has helped develop Fraley's work ethic and her enjoyment of sports itself.

"My involvement in sports has made me have more fun," Fraley said.

Fraley is also a midfielder and forward for the Panthers' soccer team, and enjoys playing soccer as well. She also expressed the possibility of running in college but has not yet made a decision of where she would like to go to school, or her major.

