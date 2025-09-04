BELLEVILLE — Belleville East’s girls flag football team demonstrated speed and athleticism despite a 32-15 loss to Edwardsville at Tiger Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

Freshman quarterback Deasia Willis led the Lancers with a poised performance, completing eight of 12 passes for 170 yards. Willis also contributed significantly on the ground, rushing 10 times for 82 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Senior Kamryn Durrah added six rushes for 12 yards, while senior Ary Kohler caught four passes for 134 yards, including a long reception of 78 yards. Sophia Cooper recorded two catches for 14 yards. On defense, Peyton Griffith made six tackles, and Abby Brewer added four.

Kohler is currently averaging 52.7 receiving yards per game, and Willis has maintained an average of 66.7 rushing yards per game along with four touchdowns this season. Defensively, Samaria Tolar averages 6.3 tackles per game, and Sabrina Balloni has three interceptions. Cassidy Willis and Durrah each have three touchdowns on the season. Deasia Willis holds a quarterback rating of 132.8.

With the loss, the Lancers fall to 2-1 and are scheduled to play at East St. Louis at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

