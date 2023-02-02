EDWARDSVILLE - Freshman Mia Semeth has been making positive and good contributions to the Edwardsville High girls' basketball team in her first season with the team, averaging 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in 16 appearances thus far in the season, going along with five assists, 10 steals and two blocked shots as the Tigers reached the break-even point with a 12-12 record.

The Tigers made it back to .500 with a hard-fought 48-39 win over Collinsville on Jan. 31, and as one of the youngest players on the team, Semeth felt very good following the win.

"Feeling pretty good," Semeth said during her postgame interview. "Just a good night. Glad we're at .500."

The Tigers have worked hard all season to get back to an even record, which is a testament to their commitment and perseverance. Semeth feels the team's spirits are still strong.

"It's very positive," Semeth said. "We're all very happy. It's just a good place."

Article continues after sponsor message

Semeth feels that she's played well and is depending on her teammates to find her role on the team and just do her job.

"I think I'm trying to do my job," Semeth said, "trying to figure out what I'm going to do. I know my coaches and teammates are trying to put me in the best position. I've got to work myself to get in that position."

Semeth describes her own style of play as being unselfish, passing and sharing the ball with her teammates.

"I try to be unselfish," Semeth said, "try to help my teammates as much as I can. Try to be positive as much as I can."

The Tigers are feeling very good about reaching .500 for the first time this season and it couldn't have come at a better time, with the IHSA Class 4A playoffs starting soon. Semeth herself feels optimistic about the Tigers' chances.

"We're going to have to get through it together as a team," she said. "I think if we play together, we'll do alright."

More like this: