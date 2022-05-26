Freshman Jospeh Chiarodo's three-run homer ended the game to help defeat the Alton Redbirds 16-4 in the Regional Semifinals.

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers baseball team defeated the Alton Redbirds 16-4 after five innings in the regional semifinals Wednesday night.

Having himself a night was freshman Joseph Chiarodo. He went two-for-three against Alton including a three-run walk-off home run.

The Tigers led 13-4 when Joe stepped up to the plate. After he put the ball over the fence in left-center his teammates stormed the field to celebrate the walk-off win via the mercy rule. Joe is one of the iCAN Clinic Male Athletes of the Month for the Tigers.

Joe didn’t even expect the ball to reach the fence.

“I thought it was going to hit the wall and be a double, so I was hustling out of the box, but then I saw the umpire move his hand around, so I was happy,” Chiarodo said postgame.

“Joe put a good swing on it,” Edwardsville head coach Tim Funkhouser said. “He’s been a guy ready to break out. It’s good to see him get a couple of hits today.”

Chiarodo and the Tigers move on to the regional championship game this Saturday where they’ll take on the winner between Quincy and Granite City.

