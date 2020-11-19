WOOD RIVER - East Alton Wood River High School golfer Timothy Melton emerged as a talented freshman on area golf courses this past fall.

Melton was named Prairie State All-Conference this year which led him to also be the Riverbender.com November Male Athlete Of The Month for East Alton Wood River High School. The future for young Melton looks exceptionally bright with three more years of high school golf left in his career.

Melton said he has continued to get better at playing golf. He started playing golf five years ago. In 2019, he took a break before returning to the sport.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Melton is coached by Kyle Duncan, Melton said he thinks all the coaches pushed him and helped him earn has definitely helped him become a better person in life.

"I want to thank my dad for helping me get started and helping me with everything," Melton said. Melton loves to play guitar in his free time.

Melton also plays baseball, bowling, and scholar bowl for the Oilers and he has always been able to keep straight A’s.

"I would like to continue to improve with golf and keep on going to the next level," Melton said.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors, and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: