



EDWARDSVILLE – Nicole Johnson, a freshman playing for the girls' golf team, has been named September Female Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Johnson, who plays for head coach Elizabeth Koonce, has had a very successful season thus far for the Tigers, not shooting over 80 in any of her tournaments. Johnson has shot a 78 at Hickory Point, a 72 at both Fair Oaks and Ironwood, finishing second in both tournaments, tied for the lead at another tournament at Belk Park with a 73, and finished third at Rolling Hills with a 76.

“I have played well this summer in tournaments,” Johnson said, “and have continued this fall.”

Johnson credits both her parents and grandparents with her success with the Tigers.

“I would like to thank my parents and my grandparents for always supporting me,” Johnson said.

Johnson started playing golf when she was eight and has enjoyed the sport ever since.

“I like the competition, and how every course is different,” Johnson said.

Johnson has also played volleyball, basketball, and soccer in her past, but has now concentrated mainly on golf.

“With golf, I have learned the importance of practice, organization, and determination,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s also currently enjoying her classes at EHS and hasn’t yet decided on a college or a future career as of yet. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her friends. She’s also enjoying her time with the Tigers and her new teammates.

“As a freshman, I am really enjoying being a part of the team,” Johnson said. “I have some great teammates and a great coach!”

