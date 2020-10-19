PIASA - Freshman Garrett Beuttel has only been a cross country runner for two months, but has already had some major accomplishments, being one of the most consistent runners for the Piasa Birds' cross country team this season.

For those accomplishments, Beuttel has been named the Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month at Southwestern for October, 2020.

Beuttel, who runs for head coach Gary Bowker, has had a big accomplishment already, running a 21:31 on a 5-kilometer course this season, and has established himself as a hard worker who's always looking for ways to get better. He's also found some other aspects of the sport to his liking as well.

"I have been doing cross country for about two months," Beuttel said, "and the things I like most about it are being able to hang out with friends, and run. I like to run."

Beuttel thanked his parents, brother, sister, friends and coaches for his success thus far in his running career.

"I would like to thank my parents for taking me to the meets and practices," Beuttel said, "my brother for training with me over the summer, and my friends, sister and coach for pushing and cheering me on the whole time."

Beuttel also enjoys swimming, biking and kayaking in his spare time, and is also planning on trying out for the Birds' soccer team this spring. He has also enjoyed success in the classroom, getting all of his schoolwork done in a good time.

Beuttel also hopes to continue to run cross country in college, but has not yet decided any college preferences at this time. He's hoping to pursue a career in either computer programming or investing.

