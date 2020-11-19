ALTON - As a freshman, Marquette Catholic cross country runner Ryan DeClue helped lead a young and up-and-coming team with consistent performances and a solid and reliable work ethic that helped the Explorers as the season went along, and will serve the team well going into the future.

For all of his hard work and dedication to the Explorers, DeClue was named his school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for November, 2020.

DeClue, who ran for head coach Tim Turnbeaugh, was a first-year runner who enjoyed the fruits and benefits of his hard work in practice sessions and training.

"I think my hard work paid off," DeClue said. "This is my first year. I love my team and coach the most."

DeClue thanked his parents, coaches and teammates for all of their support during the season, and feels that being involved in cross country has taught him very valuable lessons that will serve him well down the road.

"I think cross country has taught me hard work and great sportsmanship," DeClue said.

DeClue received a scholarship for finishing in the top ten in the school's entrance examination, and does hope to continue running in college, but has not yet determined where he'll go to school or what his major will be in. He is looking towards attending SIU-Edwardsville at this time.

