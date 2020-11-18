PIASA – Freshman Kendall Meisenheimer persevered through her COVID-19 contraction mid-season in girls' cross country. After her recovery, she was able to bounce back and tremendously improve her times.

Kendall has been a cross country runner for two years now with Coach Gary Bowker whose helped keep her improvement over the years. The thing she loves most about cross country is the mindset you need for races, “you really have to believe in yourself and try your best.”

For her efforts in girls cross country this fall, Meisenheimer is the Riverbender.com November Southwestern High School Female Athlete of the Month.

Aside from cross country, Kendall enjoys traveling the world and the United States with her family.

She also participates in Select softball for Esprit Metro where she plays second baseman and outfielder, as well as club volleyball for H2 Underarmour, mainly as a middle blocker.

In the future, she would like to continue running cross country, even in college.

"There are so many colleges out there and I'm only a freshman so I don't yet have a specific college to attend," Kendall said.

While she doesn’t have an eye on a specific school as a freshman athlete, she does see a future in chiropractic work.

Kendall has a passion for sports which is clear through the variety she participates in.

“Being involved in other sports keeps me busy throughout the year and keeps me healthy and conditioned. I would say that volleyball really has me where I am today physically.”

