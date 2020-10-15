GLEN CARBON - Kaitlyn Hatley, a freshman cross country runner, has developed an adoration of the sport and is now excels at a high level in her first year.

Hatley is the October Female Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic High School. The future seems extremely bright for this freshman Griffins' running sensation.

Hatley is the girl's varsity conference champion, posted a junior varsity first place in the Bulldog Meet, second place in the Madison County Meet and she has the Father McGivney's all-time girls 3-mile record.

"What I like most about the sport is our team's closeness and how close you get to other runners," she said.

Hatley is coached by Jim Helton and she said she would like to thank her brother for inspiring her to run. She would also like to mention her team captain Isabel Margarida for welcoming her to the team and being a great leader.

Hatley placed second at the Small School Madison County Meet at Belk Park with a time of 19:03.50.

Hatley said competing in cross country has made her more confident. She would like to run in college but she is unsure where she will attend college. She wants to work in the medical field.

She plays volleyball for Father McGivney and is a right-side hitter.

