WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School freshman Evan Baker has come a long way since the start of the cross country season.

For his efforts this fall, and constant improvement, Baker is the Riverbender.com December East Alton Wood River Male Athlete of the Month.

This is Baker’s first year running cross country but he has been running track since sixth grade. “I like it because it's not about getting first place, It's about beating yourself each race.”

Baker is coached by Russ and Nick Colona. Baker would like to thank his coaches and his parents. His parents are caring and have supported him. They have always been inspirational to him.

Baker added: “My coaches are hilarious and have been very helpful and supportive.”

Some of Baker's accomplishments would be beating his personal record in every race and also winning a letter. His best quality that led him to this award would be his support to others around him and not giving up and trying his hardest.

One of Baker’s hobbies is airsofting because he enjoys it and it's super fun. He wants to run cross country in college but he is unsure where. Baker always tries to get good grades.

“Cross country has made me the person I am today by giving me the power and making me feel strong,” Baker said. "I have a great time with the team and always have good laughs before and after races. I couldn't be happier than being a member of the cross country team."

