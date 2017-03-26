EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's tennis faced off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels for their second home conference match this week. SIUE emerged victorious with a 4-3 win over the Colonels.

The Cougars remain undefeated in their spring season with a record of 13-0 and an Ohio Valley Conference record of 3-0.

SIUE captured the doubles point with No. 1 pair Mia Frogner and Tiffany Hollebeck dominating Eastern Kentucky's Kristina Lagoda and Viktorija Demcenkova 6-0. Lexi Aranda and Morgan Steffes soon followed with a 6-1 win over Laura Argente and Sagung Putri Dwinta at the No. 2 position. Frogner and Hollebeck are 11-0 at No. 1 doubles and Aranda and Steffes are 10-0 at No. 2 this season.

Mia Frogner was the first to capture a win for the Cougars in singles play at the No. 2 position, winning her match against Laura Argente 6-3, 6-2. No. 1 Lexi Aranda continues her singles streak with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kristina Lagoda. Aranda has now won 10 consecutive singles matches.

"What a great team effort today. EKU is a very good team, and we were down multiple times on multiple courts," said Head Coach Nick Mueller. "Very gutsy effort by Lexi today, overcoming a fall on the court, then continuing play to pull out a huge win."

Freshman Callaghan Adams stepped up and won the deciding singles match that led the Cougars to victory. She won 6-3, 6-4 against Eastern Kentucky's Marina Marti at the No. 6 spot.

"I can't say enough about Callaghan today," said Mueller. "She had to watch the match unfold before going on to play then she seized the moment big time. For a freshman to step up in a deciding moment like that is a great effort."

Next week, the women's tennis squad heads to Nashville, Tennessee, as it takes on Tennessee State and Belmont on Friday and Saturday. The Cougars' match Friday begins at 12 p.m. CT at Tennessee State.

