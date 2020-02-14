PIASA - Keegan Rowell has been playing basketball since he was in third grade, and has always been a hard worker on the court, and this season, earned a spot on the roster on the boy's varsity basketball team at Piasa Southwestern High School.

For that, Rowell has been named the Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month at Southwestern.

Rowell, who plays for head coach Jason Darr, shared a childhood memory of when he first began to play basketball.

"I have been playing basketball since around the third grade," Rowell said, "and I would always dribble a ball around the house."

Dribbling the ball helped to instill a work ethic in Rowell that shows on the court.

"Some qualities have been to just keep working hard," Rowell said, "and to always have a mentality that you can win, no matter what."

Rowell thanked his parents for their support and to push himself to be the best he can possibly be.

"I would like to thank my parents," Rowell said. "They have always pushed me to be my best and to never quit. They also taught me to just have fun with it when you play sports."

Rowell thinks that being involved with sports has taught him many valuable lessons.

"It has taught me to never give up and keep pushing," Rowell said.

In his spare time, Rowell enjoys golfing and spending time with his two younger sisters. He also is a quarterback on the football team and will play shortstop for the Piasa Birds' baseball team.

Rowell is also hoping to play basketball in college and is looking towards the Big XII Conference for his possible future school.

"I really want to go to college for basketball," Rowell said. "My dream college is to go to Baylor University (in Waco, Tex.), but if I can't do that, I would attend a smaller college."

