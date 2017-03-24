ALTON - Nicky G’s Italian Eats has created excitement in the Alton area since it was first announced.

Steve and Dee Gehrs have taken the old Veloff Power Equipment Repair building at 1801 State St. and are making it into what will be a showcase for the Riverbend, so the excitement is real.

Soon, Nicky G’s will be hiring and open in the location. Dee Gehrs had knee replacement surgery and has been rehabilitating that, but she is a picture of health now, and excited about the opening of their business. The restaurant will feature sandwiches, specialty pizzas, fresh salads and food that is available in quick fashion, but at a much higher quality than some fast-food establishments.

Going inside and watching Dee and her husband, Steve, it is obvious remodeling this older Alton building has been a labor of love.

“We have totally resurfaced the parking lot, too,” Dee said. “The concept will be like a St. Louis Bread Company. It will be a quick service restaurant that isn’t fast food. I had a catering business for six years and I am bringing some of my top selling items here.”

The ceiling and lighting in the 1801 State St. location will be brand new. The electricity and plumbing in the location have been redone and the flooring has been replaced. In essence, Dee said it will be “a totally brand new place.”

“The kitchen will be really nice,” Dee said. “There will be a lot of cooks in town jealous of my kitchen after we customize it. We have a fire suppression system in, which will help.”

There are new neighbors in the house nearby and both Dee and Steve said they are wonderful. In the end, the neighbor next door that protested the Gehrs’ locating the restaurant because of the smell of pizza softened and realized it would not be such a bad thing, they said.

An announcement on an opening date has not been set yet, but look sometime soon for the lights to be on and the sign in place for the new Nick G’s Italian Eats.

