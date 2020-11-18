Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of expired 10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme with the Use-by Date of November 8, 2020 and Product Code S296 because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli STEC 026 bacteria. The recall is being executed out of an abundance of caution in the unlikely event the product, which is now 8 days past the Use-By Date, is still in stores or consumers’ homes. The recalled product was distributed primarily in Western and Southwestern U.S. states.

No illnesses are reported, and no consumer complaints have been received by the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center in association with this recall. No other Fresh Express products are subject to recall.

The recall of the expired product is being conducted due to an isolated incident in which a single randomly selected package of 10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme yielded a positive result for E. coli STEC 026.

E. coli STEC 026 can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and can be more severe.

Consumers who may still have the expired product at home in their refrigerators should discard and not consume it. For questions or to obtain refunds, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center tollfree at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Fresh Express is conducting this recall in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Recall Specifics:

Product Being Recalled: 10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme with Product Code S296 and Use-By Date NOV 8, located in upper right corner on the front of the package and UPC Code 0 7127930104 4 on the reverse side of the package.

Possible Distribution: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Recall: Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme Issued on 11/16/20

(No other Fresh Express salads are included in this recall)

BRAND PRODUCT NAME SIZE UPC PRODUCTION CODE USE BY DATE POSSIBLE DISTRIBUTION STATES Fresh Express Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme 10.5-oz. 0 7127930104 4 S296 NOV 08 AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID,

MT, ND, NM, NV, OR, TX, UT, WA, WY

