Freezin' for Fund$ 2022

GODFREY - The first Freezin’ For The Funds sponsored by the Alton High School Class of 1986 was a big success at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

"Four of us from the Class of 1986 wanted to give back to the community, so we set up a Polar Plunge for the local community," Craig Lombardi said. "All money raised from the event will go to the winning charity.” The Alton Athletic Association was the charity of choice at the end of the event.

Donuts were provided by Mister Donut, coffee from Shivers, and hot chocolate from Salvation Army. Emergency volunteers were also on hand to assist in case needed, and the Village of Godfrey broke the lake ice for the event. The fund-raising event collected around $3,500 for the chosen charity.

Cami Geirtz, a Freezin’ For The Funds committee member said after the group’s 35th class reunion they decided they wanted to do something for the community and this is what they came up with.

“It was very cold, but those of us who jumped were very excited about it,” she said. “This was on some of our bucket list’s and now we have done it.”

Craig Lombardi, a key organizer of the event, said he was surprised it had dropped so cold, with temps in the teens much of the week.

“To be honest, I think somebody is playing a joke on us,” he said. “It had been warm now it was cold, but it was what we expected in the beginning. A lot of people had this on their bucket list and this was an exciting time for us and to be able to help out a local charity.”

Trisha Parks, another committee member, said this was something many of the AHS Class of 1986 wanted to do.

“We had to Google what kind of clothes to wear because it was so cold,” she laughed. “But it was exciting and there was a lot of camaraderie and energy here today.”

