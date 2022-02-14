ALTON - The organizers of Freezin' For The Funds recently presented a $3,520.42 check to the Alton Athletic Association.

The Alton High School Class Of 1986 wanted to find a way to give back to the community, so they formulated the plan for the Freezin' For The Funds Day at Glazebrook Park Lake on January 8, 2022. It was quite a feat for those who participated to jump into the lake on that cold winter day.

"The check was for $3,520.42 for the Alton Athletic Association, which we thought was great," Craig Lombardi, one of the event organizers, said.

The people shown above are from left to right: Trisha Perks, Madeline Eades (AAA President), Cami Jo Giertz, Craig Lombardi, and Tawyna Hooper.

"I just wanted to let everyone know that even though the four of us are from the Alton High Class of 1986 and that Alton Athletic Association won, this was not an Alton High event and we had over 50 charities and organizations that were registered which was great. It just so happened that the one that was drawn was Alton High."

Lombardi concluded by saying: "We expect to do this again next year and hope we get more and more organizations to participate."

