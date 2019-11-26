



EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has announced Edwardsville High School student Nura Freese as its Student of the Month.

Freese was nominated by Social Studies teacher Ms. Jane Hicks. She is the daughter of Rita and Eric Freese.

In addition to excelling academically, Freese is involved in a variety of clubs and organizations at EHS. She has served as the President of the EHS Environmental Club for the last two years, while also being chosen over numerous applicants to participate in a summer internship with the Youth Conservation Corps. She participates in the Debate Ethics Bowl, Sign Language Club, and Poetry Club. Additionally, she is a member of the Bring Your Own Glen-Ed Community Initiative and an active member of the Girl Scouts. In the remaining time, she serves as a member of the EHS Thespian Troupe.

Freese said she enjoys backcountry backpacking, biking, crocheting, playing bass guitar, and learning about sustainability. She would like to pursue a career in Horticulture Therapy after attending Northland College. Prior to continuing her education, she would like to complete fieldwork for the Youth Conservation Corps in the Rocky Mountains.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month from September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $28,000 in scholarships to date.

