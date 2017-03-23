GODFREY – The Freer family received a prestigious recognition on March 15, 2017, when they were named the Illinois Home & Community Education Great American Family of 2017.

The IAHCE’s 93rd conference was held at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria with over 300 attendees representing 74 counties in Illinois. This award is given annually to a family that not only takes care of its family but also cares for the community.

"We are honored and humbled by this award,” Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body in Godfrey, said. “We are grateful for the ability to give and hope we make a positive difference in someone’s life.”

The Freer families dedication and service to their community is vast. They have done great things for their community and have instilled this same compassion and care in Taylor and Lily, young Freer family members.

Some of their community involvement includes All of God’s Children Shall Have Shoes, Cookies and Cocoa for Community Christmas and Christmas in July.

Taylor and Lily Freeer have raised over $100,000 for Community Christmas. The first year in 2009 two raised $2,500. And with the help of family, customers and friends in 2016 they raised $34,000.

Members of the Freer family serve on numerous community boards and sponsor a multitude of community events.

The Freer family was nominated by member Vi Huebner of Wood River who had heard of the Freer family’s good deeds and service to the community. The evening was finished by entertainment provided by Rod Stewart aka Steve Bobbit.

