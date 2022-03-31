ALTON - Over the years, Taylor and Lily Freer have made quite a name for themselves for their charity work with Community Christmas with their annual Cookies and Cocoa and Christmas In July events. This past December, they were The Salvation Army in Alton bell-ringing campaign chairs and they met their goal. Now, the two are paired as girls soccer players for Alton.

Taylor Freer is a seasoned senior midfielder on the Alton team, while Lily is a strong freshman forward.

Both girls have spent several years playing club soccer in St. Louis and are highly regarded for their abilities.

The two were interviewed after the O’Fallon match earlier in the week and both agreed this contest showed how much the Redbirds have improved. The two said they definitely look forward to playing O’Fallon again in the near future.

“We did a lot better this time again them and the next time we play them we will play better on both the offensive and defensive sides,” the girls said.

Taylor said she has looked forward to playing with her sister on the high school team since she started as a freshman.

“This is a special moment,” Taylor said of the time with her sister. “I have looked forward to this my whole high school career. We have both been playing soccer since we were three years old.”

Taylor said Lily is an extraordinary player with such a bright future as a freshman starter.

Lily said this is truly a special time for her, too, playing with her sister

“It means a lot to me, especially since she is going to college soon,” she said. “It is fun on and off the field spending time with her. Practices are fun, especially with my sister being there. She is a great player.”

Grandma Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body, makes what she herself calls an "obnoxious 'woot, woot" sound every time the girls score. She laughed and said the girls always seem to hear her "woot, woot" out of all the cheers for the Redbird's success.

"I am very proud of the girls," Grandma Freer said. "We have waited a long time for this year to happen with both being on the high school teams."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

