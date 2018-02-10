GODFREY - It was an exciting pre-Valentine’s Day at Freer Auto Body on Friday with “a tremendous response” to the Fill The Van project for the Alton Boys and Girls Club.

Katie Wilson won the $500 gift card and donated it to the Boys and Girls Club. David Bachman won the Texas Roadhouse Gift card. There was $300 in gas cards and $2,125.00 in cash collected for the Boys and Girls Club for the Valentine’s Project.

“We are super excited about Freer taking the lead, and getting a van for the club,” Executive Director Al Womack said. “It was definitely needed. We can move more kids around now, so we are ecstatic that they’ve done this. The kids are very excited to have the new van for field trips.

Article continues after sponsor message

“One child yesterday said, ‘So now we can take both vans when we go swimming?’ He said this because we go swimming at the college. We usually take our big van and little van. During summer time the one van we have doesn’t have air, so they’re excited, this is big for us.”

“This community always steps up and helps us with our many charitable projects….we are so blessed,” Margaret Freer said. “The van is a ‘big’ donation for a ‘small’ business. The Boys and Girls Club will get many years of use from this. We could not have done it without the support and contributions from the community. Everyone loves the Boys and Girls Club and this Valentine’s Day everyone wanted to share the love. Taylor and Lily Freer, daughters of Tim and Carrie Freer, presented the keys to Al Womack.”

Tim Freer said he was so pleased to help such a great club and that this was “truly a labor of love.”

“Thanks to everyone for your support as you truly are the ‘heart’ of our business,” the Freer family said. “Happy Valentine’s Day from your friends at Freer.”

More like this: