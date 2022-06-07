GODFREY - Taylor and Lily Freer's Christmas In July event raised more than $51,000 in 2021 and the girls are now out and about working on this year's fundraiser.

"They need the community's help again to make it a success," their grandmother Margaret Freer of Freer Auto Body, said recently. "The prizes this year are once again over the top. We need everyone’s help in selling tickets.

"Tickets are ready for pick-up or delivery. The person selling the most tickets will receive two round-trip Southwest air tickets (blackout dates apply). There are great prizes for a great cause.

"All prizes are donated so 100 percent of these sales goes to helping needy families in our area at Christmas. The Freer girls will once again be serving their famous sloppy joes for dining in or carrying out on July 29, 2022, at Freer Auto Body in Godfrey.

Please call 618-466-6151 if you can help sell tickets.

The community always comes together and ensures the success of this event, but the Freer girls have been busy with a successful historic Alton Redbirds girls soccer season and Taylor's graduation and need the community's help with sales, Margaret said.

Raffle items for Christmas In July from 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. on July 29, 2022, are as follows:

$2,500 Apple Vacation Gift Card, donated by Freer Auto Body.

7 nights, 2 BR, 2 bath condo sleeps 8, Panama City Beach, on a mutually agreed date, Donated by Darel and Vicky File.

4 night M-F rental 3 BR 3 bath sleeps 10. Beautiful Tan-Tara Estates on a mutually agreed date. Donated by Dustin Snyders.

$2,500 cash. Donated by Sanders Waste. Pick your own get-a-way.

4 St. Louis Cardinal Green Seats. Donated by Jayne and John Simmons.

