GODFREY - The Freer family is preparing for its annual Christmas In July Sloppy Joes event set for 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. on July 21 at Freer Auto Body in Godfrey and is seeking prizes, organizer Margaret Freer said today.

Proceeds from the event each year benefit the Community Christmas campaign in the Alton area.

Margaret said her granddaughters - Taylor and Lily - are looking for raffle prizes.

"Any house, condo, or timeshare would be great that could be used as a raffle prize," she said. "It is always a mutually agreed date.

Article continues after sponsor message

"A tax letter will be given as it is a non-profit and tax deductible."

Margaret said please call 618-466-6151 if you would be willing to help with this great event.

Last year's event was a huge success and a total of $56,000 was raised. Margaret and her granddaughters co-founded this significant charitable event.

All proceeds raised benefit Community Christmas and provide a huge boost each year to the campaign.

More like this: