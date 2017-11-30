GODFREY - The Freer Auto Body Cookies and Cocoa for Community Christmas is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the shop at 4512 N. Alby St. in Godfrey.

The event is the brainchild of the Freer girls - Taylor and Lily. This year marks the 10th Cookies and Cocoa.

"We find more and more people drop things off during the day because everyone lives such a hectic life, so we changed our hours to 4:00-6:00 p.m.," Margaret Freer, a co-owner of Freer Auto Body and grandmother of Taylor and Lily, said. "We do a ton for Community Christmas and will still probably be the top donor. I am looking forward to a wonderful holiday. There is nothing like family and we are very blessed."

Margaret praised her granddaughters for their kind and giving spirits.

"The girls have kind hearts and it makes them happy to know kids will have a nice Christmas because of their efforts," she said. "This is the 10th Cookies and Cocoa, which was started in December 2008 after we lost David in a tragic crash, in his memory. That first year was very, very hard and a lot of tears were shed. Our family, friends and community lifted us and held us when we could not stand.

"Community Christmas was David’s favorite charity and he is the reason we have worked so hard to ensure the success of this program."

The Freer family encourages to public to stop by with a toy or donation for a child tonight and enjoy fresh baked cookies and hot cocoa between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"All items collected goes to Community Christmas and stays local for our needy children," Margaret Freer. "This will sure put you in the Christmas spirit!"

