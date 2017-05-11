GODFREY - Freer Auto Body's Christmas in July, a fundraiser for the United Way Community Christmas campaign, is coming soon and Margaret Freer, one of the Freer owners, is looking for someone to help with selling raffle tickets, a main staple of the day.

The date of the Christmas in July event is July 28 and will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that day.

The Freer family collected an amazing $26,800 in cash and donated $20,000 in items to Community Christmas in 2016, making it the largest donation in Community Christmas history by a single business or industry.

The idea for Christmas in July was conceived by Margaret's two grandchildren, Taylor and Lily, and it has grown into a huge hit each year, raising thousands of dollars annually for Community Christmas.

"The prizes this year are awesome," Margaret Freer said. "We offer incentives to our sellers. For every 20 tickets sold, their names are entered into a drawing for prizes."

This year's prizes for Christmas in July are:

First Prize - Seven-night stay in Orange Park in Kissimmee, Fla., (3 miles away from Disney, with shuttle), sponsored by Sanders Waste, with a seven-day rental car sponsored by Enterprise and $1,000 cash offered by Freer Auto Body.

Second Prize - $2,000 cash, Axaita Coatings.

Third Prize - Four Cardinal Green Seats, donated by Amy and John Barnerd with an autographed pictured of Matt Carpenter.

Fourth Prize - Four Fox Club Seats Oct. 5 with limo to "The Bodyguard," sponsored by Simmons Hanly and Conroy and $200 gift card to Cafe Napoli, courtesy of Freer Auto Body.

Raffle ticket sales people who sell 20 tickets are also eligible for the a drawing for the following prizes:

First prize: Michael Kors Purse, wallet and sunglass combo

Second Prize: Four Cards tickets

Third Prize: Four Cards tickets

Fourth Prize $100 gift card to Gentlelins.

For more information, contact Margaret Freer at (618) 466-5161 or visit Freer Body on Alby Street in Godfrey.

All proceeds from the Christmas in July event benefit the Community Christmas campaign during the holidays.

