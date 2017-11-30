SEE VIDEO FROM ANNUAL COOKIES and COCOA FOR COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS:

ALTON - Freer Auto Body held their Annual Cookies and Cocoa for Community Christmas Wednesday evening and as usual, it was a big success.

For the past 10 years the family has hosted their Cookies and Cocoa event allowing the community to get a taste of over 20 different kind of homemade cookies and make a donation for Community Christmas.

The shop is already packed with gifts and over 200 winter coats and Wednesday's event is certain to bring in even more.

Margaret Freer, one of the co-owners of Freer Auto Body said it was "a fun and remarkable evening" Thursday with the annual Christmas event.

"Our friends, customers and family never cease to amaze me," she said. "We collected $3,300 and tons of items. We had over 200 coats, boots, toys, blankets and more. We had well over 100 people stop by. The cookies were not disappointing - the best ever. I am from a large family so I was taught to always have plenty. We will be taking the leftover cookies to the Boys and Girls Club today. It was truly a wonderful evening and rest assured the needy in our area will have a bright Christmas."

Margaret Freer extended her deepest attitude to all that continue to support their every project.

"We save the raffle sellers ballots from Christmas in July and seller Jessica Bick was drawn to receive a Michael Kors purse," Margaret said.

Tim Freer, president and a co-owner of Freer Auto Body, said typically they collect about 40 bikes to donate this time of year, but this holiday season they decided to mix it up a bit. While some bikes have still been collected the shop has decided to donate a new van to the Boys and Girls Club.

In addition to Cookies and Cocoa each year Freer Auto Body also hosts their annual Christmas in July sloppy joe lunch which raised $40,000 this year.

Taylor and Lily Freer, who cook and host both Community Christmas events at the shop, said they enjoy baking and giving back but none of this could be done without donations from everyone in the community.

“We host it, but it’s the community that really does it,” Taylor said.

Donation boxes for Community Christmas will be collected on Thursday, December 7. A full list of donation locations can be found at www.helpingpeople.org.

