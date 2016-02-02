



GODFREY – A local auto body shop recently helped give an important Lewis and Clark Community College training tool a much needed facelift.

In September, Freer Auto Body, of Alton, put more than $8,000 into getting the college’s ambulance prepped and painted for a new wrap to be applied. That amount included new front and rear bumpers, running boards, other parts, paint and labor.

“We do all of the Roberts Motors auto body work and Sam Roberts, an avid supporter of the college, asked if we would help out with the project. We were happy to do it,” said Tim Freer, president of Freer Auto Body. “Our family does a lot for the community, both in time and money.”

In January, Freer Auto Body, now in its 25th year in business, purchased 25 car seats to donate to Alton Memorial Hospital so that every newborn baby has a car seat – a requirement before going home from the hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ambulance, originally donated by Alton Memorial, serves as an integral lab space for Lewis and Clark EMT and Paramedicine students. Inside, it features all the same equipment and supplies one would find on an advanced life support ambulance, so that students learn to work with the same equipment and in the same environment they will experience in the field after they graduate.

“It's a great piece of equipment because our students will be able to utilize the ambulance and run a call as they would in the real world,” said Darla Long, coordinator of L&C’s EMT and Paramedicine programs. “Classroom learning is extremely important, but exposing students to the environment they will encounter as paramedics and EMTs allows them to be better prepared as quality EMS providers.”

“In this case, the donation of time and services was definitely a ‘life saver’ for many down the road who will receive excellent care from our graduates,” said L&C Vice President of Administration Lori Artis.

For more information on these programs and more, visit www.lc.edu/credit-programs, or contact Long directly at (618) 468-4918 or dklong@lc.edu.

Open enrollment for Summer courses begins Feb. 15, and the first summer session kicks off May 23. Interested students can apply any time at www.lc.edu/apply or by calling the Lewis and Clark Community College Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

