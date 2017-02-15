MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 4, EDWARDSVILLE 1 (RAGING BULLDOGS WIN SERIES 2-1): There will be a new Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 2A champion.

Edwardsville's long-standing reign atop the MVCHA's Class 2A came to an end when Freeburg/Waterloo defeated the Tigers 4-1 at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink to win the best-of-three semifinal series 2-1.

The Raging Bulldogs advanced to the MVCHA Class 2A Final against O'Fallon, who swept out Columbia, beginning at 7:15 p.m. Thursday; Game 2 will be at 8:45 p.m. Monday and Game 3 (if needed) will be at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 21. Triad will take on Belleville in the Class 1A championship series beginning at 8:45 p.m. Thursday. All games in both series will be at East Alton Ice Arena.

Jack Lugge, Adam Phelps, Dylan Gauch and Scott Nanney had goals for Freeburg/Waterloo on the night; the only Tiger goal came from Eric Leggitt.

EHS led Freeburg/Waterloo 49-24 in shots on goal.

