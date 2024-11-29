ROXANA — In a decisive matchup at the Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic, Freeburg dominated EAWR, securing an 81-43 victory on Friday. The game showcased Freeburg's strong performance from start to finish, as they maintained a commanding lead throughout.

Freeburg quickly established control, outscoring EAWR 21-7 in the first quarter. By halftime, the team had extended its lead to 46-16, effectively setting the tone for the remainder of the game. The third quarter saw Freeburg further increase its advantage to 66-30, and they concluded the final period by outscoring EAWR 16-13.

Jase Brentlinger and Matt Pluff led Freeburg's scoring efforts, each contributing 16 points. EAWR's offense was spearheaded by Matt Bruce, who scored 11 points, while Tamarion Marshall added 9 points.

With this victory, Freeburg is set to face Roxana in the 9th place game on Saturday, while EAWR will compete against Jersey in the 11th place game.

