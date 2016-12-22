EDWARDSVILLE - Last year, The Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, treated the community to two free at-capacity showings of the film “Elf” on the first day students’ winter vacation.

Due to the event’s popularity, the film, starring Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel and Mary Steenburgen, will be shown all day long on Dec. 22 compliments of TheBANK of Edwardsville.

“We showed ‘Elf’ and it sold out in 20 minutes,” Wildey Theatre General Manager Al Canal said, recalling last year’s event. “We added a second showing, but that also sold out.

“This is a great way for kids to see a great film on their first day of winter break. Of course, the world famous Wildey popcorn will also be available for purchase,” Canal said.

Showings of “Elf” will begin at 1 p.m. The final showing will take place at 9 p.m. and is a great opportunity for families, teens and even college students to watch the holiday favorite.

For more information about the Wildey Theatre’s upcoming showings and performances, please visit their website at www.wildeytheatre.com or call (618) 307-1750.

