OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Partners with 100 Black Men of Alton

ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence, in partnership with the 100 Black Men of Alton, is offering free men’s health screenings at the Alton Acres Community Center, located at 316 Acorn Street in Alton.

The screenings will take place Saturday, May 7th from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, and include PSA blood tests at no cost, as well as digital rectal exams by James Piephoff, M.D., Board Certified Radiation Oncologist.

The American Cancer Society estimates that one in five African American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. It’s a stat that serves as a call to action for 100 Black Men of Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We try to lead by example,” said 100 Black Men of Alton’s chapter president, Anthony Booker. “If we can raise awareness and save one person’s life - or at least get them tested early - we are making a real difference. That’s why this initiative is so important to us.”

Radiation Oncologist Dr. James Piephoff echoes the importance of screenings, and hopes the experience will inspire these men to talk about the process.

“My goal for the screening is to encourage each man I see at the screening to encourage a friend or family member to get screened if they never have,” he said. “I also think it’s important to get the word out that it’s not a painful or embarrassing thing to do, and hopefully remove the stigma from prostate cancer screenings.”

The American Cancer Society recommends that men discuss the possible risks and benefits of prostate cancer screening with their doctor before deciding whether to be screened. The discussion about screening should take place starting at age 50 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer and expect to live at least 10 more years. It should take place at age 45 for men who are at higher risk, including African-American men and men who have a father or brother diagnosed with prostate cancer, and at age 40 for men at even higher risk.

All screenings conducted through OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence are by appointment and space is limited. To schedule an appointment for a prostate screening, please call 618-465-2264.

More like this: