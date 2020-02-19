MARYVILLE – On Monday, February 24, 2020, First Baptist Church Maryville is hosting an event featuring humorous motivational speaker, Dan Meers. The public is invited to attend the luncheon meeting and presentation beginning at 11:30am (CST). This event is also free of charge and will take place at 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062.

Dan Meers is most commonly known as “KC Wolf”, the official mascot of the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs and was previously “Fredbird”, mascot for the St. Louis Cardinals. Meers prides himself on rich character, humility and genuine authenticity; thus, inspiring all that hear his words.

Sivia Law Chief Operations Officer and frequent Luncheon attendee, Allen Dorsey Jr. stated “As a Chiefs fan, COO and a small business owner, I can’t wait to hear this presentation. These Leadership Luncheons always provide such quality information and great networking opportunities!”

Dan Meers’ presentation, “Courageous Leadership – Living a Life of Influence” explains the trials and tribulations that he endured as a result of a stunt that went terribly wrong. The enthusiasm, optimism and love for life that Meers’ has are said to be very much apparent to everyone he encounters.

Meers is in high demand for fulfilling his role as the Kansas City Chiefs mascot and for his unique presentation style that highlights his wit and wisdom about life.

If you want to learn how to be a better leader, a more-focused leader, and if you want to make a difference, come to this special Leadership Luncheon. To RSVP for this event, please do so via Facebook or Contact Sandra Rosenthal at 618.667.8221 x171.

