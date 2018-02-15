MARYVILLE – On Monday, February 26th, from 1:00-3:00pm, the Cambridge House of Maryville will be hosting a Heart Health & Resource Fair. Members of the public are invited to attend the event, which will offer a wide variety of information presented by close to 20 vendors.

Free screenings will also be available on site including balance, blood pressure checks, and waist circumference.

Vendors who will be participating include: Troy Maryville YMCA, Collinsville Area Recreation District (CARD), Amedysis Home Health, American Cancer Society, Gateway Regional Medical Center, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Connect Hearing, Centerstone Community Mental Health Center, St. John’s Community Care, Familia Dental, Walgreen’s Pharmacy, Susan Grammer Law Offices, Anderson Hospital, Faith in Action, Alzheimer’s Association, Veterans Assistance Commission, and Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurses Association (SIVNA).

“We are thrilled to be able to offer all of the area’s resources in one place,” said Resident Services Coordinator Kathy Tammen. “Especially in Maryville, we have so much available and this will be a wonderful opportunity to visit with resources and have your questions answered. Members of the public can come in and mingle with the vendors, pick up information, and not have to worry about calling or visiting multiple locations.”

The Heart Health Resource Fair will take place on the first and second floors of the Cambridge House. The Cambridge House is located at 6960 State Route 162 in Maryville, Illinois. For more information, call 618-288-2211 or visit www.cambridgehouse-maryville-slf.com

