ALTON - Community members are invited to the first Block Party for Good of 2025.

From 2:30–4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, community members can receive free groceries, a hot meal and health screenings at Soulcial Square, in the parking lot adjacent to Morningstar Baptist Church at 1 E. 6th Street in Alton. There are no income or residency requirements to utilize these services.

“Our Block Party for Good is more than just sharing food — it’s about building community, fostering connection and creating hope,” said John Michel, President of Food is Love. “We’re committed to ensuring everyone in Alton has access to nutritious food and meaningful fellowship.”

Food is Love, a nonprofit that works to eliminate food insecurity, hosts the monthly Block Party for Good. Last year, they hosted six block parties in Alton and served over 1,000 meals while providing free groceries to over 2,000 family members.

Michel and the Food is Love team are hopeful they can surpass these numbers this year. They have partnered with OSF Healthcare, Theodora Farms, Crisis Food Center, The Salvation Army and Morningstar Baptist Church to sponsor this month’s block party.

OSF Healthcare will provide free health screenings to those who are interested. Attendees can also learn about other Food is Love programs, including the Currency of Caring program and free culinary training.

“This event is made possible thanks to the dedication of local volunteers, food vendors, and generous community supporters,” Food is Love said in a statement. “Together, we’re transforming food into love and action into hope.”

For more information about Food is Love and the monthly Block Party for Good, visit their official website at FoodIsLove.tv.

If you or someone you know experiences food insecurity, read this article on RiverBender.com for information about other local resources.

