GODFREY - Over the weekend golfers were treated to free rounds at Lockhaven Golf Club located at 10872 Lawrence Keller Drive in Godfrey.

Heinz Peter, who along with his father Heinz Peter senior, own Lockhaven. The flood has cut off the public’s access to Lockhaven 55 out of the last 92 days since April 1st, the official start of their golf season. The younger Peter chose to look at the bright side; “Our golf course has been closed for the last 8-weeks and it’s been a perfect time for us to get back to the course and focus on the fundamentals of what makes a golf course great. We spent a lot of time on maintenance, fixing up the areas that we wanted to improve upon for a long time and we got a lot of work done.”

“The reason we did the free golf is because we wanted our regulars and members to come out and see the work we’ve done to the course and to celebrate with us that we’re back open and we’re ready for a wonderful second half of the year. “

Currently, the first hole is a modified par 3 due to flood water covering the 1st green and the high water also necessitated moving the 2nd tee-box to higher ground. Otherwise, there are no other changes and the course is in great shape. To book tee-times go to www.LockhavenGolfClub.com.

Lockhaven features a complete Pro Shop where “if you by a club”, grins Heinz, Club Head PGA Golf Professional “Scott Schaefer, will show you how to use it.”

Club membership has two levels; Gold membership includes all the golf the member wants to play with cart any day of the week, a fee for a Gold membership is $1,200/year. Platinum membership includes the same as above but allows the member to bring a guest. Platinum membership also includes free range balls. Both levels of membership include preferred tee-times.

Heinz said that what bothered him the most about the flood was that it caused the cancellation of wedding receptions. “Couples chose Lockhaven because our facilities are second to none, with the knowledge that on very short notice they’d have to find another venue, it was a tough call to tell them that we couldn’t host their party.” There are some dates available in the fall to book receptions and those interested are encouraged to submit their interest online at www.LockhavenGolfClub.com/wedding-information or call 618-466-2441.

In addition to the banquet/reception facilities, Lockhaven has a full bar. The Pro Shop has a bar and grill as well.

Heinz Peter said that on Saturday 170 golfers enjoyed free rounds and that 260 enjoyed rounds on Sunday. When asked for his thoughts on the weekend a grateful Heinz Peter said “The course is in beautiful shape and so far the response has been overwhelmingly positive. I appreciate the support!."

