GRANITE CITY/JERSEYVILLE - In honor of National Donut Day today (June 2), Duke Bakery in Granite City and Big Boy’s Donuts in Jerseyville are giving away free items including donuts, t-shirts, can koozies, and more.

Duke Bakery is offering a free glazed donut to everyone who stops by today, they announced on their Facebook page. The store is located at 3202 Nameoki Road in Granite City and will be open until tonight at 7 p.m.

Big Boy’s Donuts in Jerseyville is giving away a shirt, can koozie, and window decal sticker. Those interested in participating are asked to like Big Boy’s Donuts on Facebook, like and share the giveaway announcement post, and tag a friend in the comments section. The winner will be chosen at random and announced on Saturday on their Facebook page.

Article continues after sponsor message

Duke Bakery also hosted a couple giveaways today, including two “Glazed and Confused” t-shirts, a Duke Bakery Coffee cup, and a free dozen glazed donuts. Winners were announced on their Facebook page earlier today - see Duke Bakery - Granite City on Facebook for more updates and information.

National Donut Day first began in 1938 in Chicago as a way to honor The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies, who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

“In makeshift huts, thousands of soldiers would come to stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet treat baked by the Lassies,” according to the organization’s website. “In fact, the Donut Lassies are also credited with popularizing the donut in the United States after the troops (commonly known as “doughboys”) came back from fighting in Europe.”

National Donut Day is celebrated each year on the first Friday of June.

More like this: