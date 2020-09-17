EDWARDSVILLE – Each year, the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) provides approximately $50,000 worth of free dental care for children in need during Give Kids a Smile Day.

The SIU SDM is excited to offer its 15th annual Give Kids a Smile Day on Monday, Oct. 12. Free comprehensive dental care will be provided to qualifying children (those eligible for free and reduced-priced meal programs) ages 3-13. Appointments are required. Parents or guardians are invited to make an appointment by calling Holly at 618-474-7200.

“At SIU School of Dental Medicine, we always enjoy this wonderful opportunity to provide treatment to as many children as possible,” said Katie Kosten, DMD, Director of Community Dentistry. “Generally, children are off of school on this date, so it affords the opportunity to have their urgent and routine dental care needs addressed.”

“It’s important for interested participants to note that this year, unlike year’s past, appointments are required to receive this free care,” Kosten added. “We are doing everything possible to keep our patients, faculty, staff and students safe amid COVID-19.”

One parent or guardian must accompany each child getting treatment. Comprehensive care includes examinations, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, sealants, stainless steel crowns and extractions. All dental services will be provided by SIU SDM faculty, students and staff.”

Give Kids a Smile Day is a national event sponsored by the American Dental Association.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=rGguporI1xE&feature=youtu.be

