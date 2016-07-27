JERSEYVILLE - The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will analyze utility bills at a free clinic to help Jerseyville-area residents save potentially hundreds of dollars a year.

Consumers should bring their gas, electric and phone bills for a free, one-on-one consultation with a CUB expert, who will search for ways to lower their utility costs. CUB’s utility-bill clinic, co-hosted by state Rep. C. D. Davidsmeyer, is:

10 a.m., Tuesday, August 9

Jersey County Business Association

209 N State St

Jerseyville, IL 62052

Note: To register, please call Rep. Davidsmeyer’s office, at (217) 243-6221.

CUB will give consumers information on:

*How to spot unnecessary charges on natural gas, electric and phone bills.

*Energy efficiency programs and rebates that can help people cut their utility bills.

* Jerseyville’s municipal aggregation rate of 5.95 cents per kilowatt-hour with Homefield Energy through June 2019, and how it compares to Ameren’s price.

*Installation of smart meters, and programs like Peak Time Rewards and Power Smart Pricing that could yield big savings.

*CUB services, including its toll-free Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556.

Attendees should bring their utility bills so a CUB expert can analyze them.

CUB is Illinois’ leading nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB’s Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

