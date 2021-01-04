SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Bond

January 4 and January 6

Bond County Fairgrounds

Bond County Fairgrounds

Greenville

8am – 4pm

Madison

January 7

Quad City/ Mt. Nebo Complex (Former Harris Elementary School)

1634 7th St.

Madison

8am – 4pm

January 9

SIUE – Main Campus Parking Lot B

74 Circle Dr.

Edwardsville

8am – 4pm

January 10

Madison County Health Department

101 E. Edwardsville Rd.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River

8am – 4pm

Perry

January 8

Pinckneyville Community Hospital

5383 State Route 154

Pinckneyville

8am – 4pm

St. Clair

January 4 and

January 7-10

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

Wabash

January 6

Wabash Valley College

2200 College Dr.

Mt. Carmel

8am – 4pm

Wayne

January 5

Frontier Community College-Wayne County

2 Frontier Dr.

Fairfield

8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

More like this:

IDNR Debuts Statewide Chronic Wasting Disease Test Result Notification System
Oct 9, 2025
Giannoulias Partners with IEPA to Pilot Emissions Mobile at DMV to Address Decade-Long Need for Chicago Residents
Aug 21, 2025
Rep. Schmidt Hosting Mobile Office Hours October 21 in Smithton  
4 days ago
Fatal Collision on Interstate 55 Claims Life Of Cottage Hills Man
Oct 7, 2025
Madison County Coroner Identifies Two Crash Victims In Pontoon Beach
Sep 29, 2025

 