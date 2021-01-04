Free COVID-19 Testing Available at State Mobile Testing Sites in Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Bond
January 4 and January 6
Bond County Fairgrounds
Bond County Fairgrounds
Greenville
8am – 4pm
Madison
January 7
Quad City/ Mt. Nebo Complex (Former Harris Elementary School)
1634 7th St.
Madison
8am – 4pm
January 9
SIUE – Main Campus Parking Lot B
74 Circle Dr.
Edwardsville
8am – 4pm
January 10
Madison County Health Department
101 E. Edwardsville Rd.
Article continues after sponsor message
Wood River
8am – 4pm
Perry
January 8
Pinckneyville Community Hospital
5383 State Route 154
Pinckneyville
8am – 4pm
St. Clair
January 4 and
January 7-10
4601 State St.
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
Wabash
January 6
Wabash Valley College
2200 College Dr.
Mt. Carmel
8am – 4pm
Wayne
January 5
Frontier Community College-Wayne County
2 Frontier Dr.
Fairfield
8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
More like this: