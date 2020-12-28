SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Johnson January 3 Vienna Early Learning Center 513 E. Vine St. Vienna 8am – 4pm Madison December 29 First United Presbyterian Church 201 E. Church St. Collinsville 8am – 4pm December 30 Bread of Life Church 5000 Humbert Rd. Alton 8am – 4pm Monroe December 28 December 30 Monroe County Annex Building Article continues after sponsor message 901 Illinois Ave. Waterloo 8am – 4pm St. Clair December 31 January 2 Belle-Clair Fairgrounds 200 S. Belt East #2650 Belleville 8am – 4pm January 2-3 McKendree University – The Hett 400 N. Alton St. Lebanon 8am – 4pm December 28 December 31 January 2-3 4601 State St. 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm Union December 29 Union County Health Department 260 Lick Creek Rd. Anna 8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

