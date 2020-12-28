SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Johnson

January 3

Vienna Early Learning Center

513 E. Vine St.

Vienna

8am – 4pm

Madison

December 29

First United Presbyterian Church

201 E. Church St.

Collinsville

8am – 4pm

December 30

Bread of Life Church

5000 Humbert Rd.

Alton

8am – 4pm

Monroe

December 28

December 30

Monroe County Annex Building

901 Illinois Ave.

Waterloo

8am – 4pm

St. Clair

December 31

January 2

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds

200 S. Belt East #2650

Belleville

8am – 4pm

January 2-3

McKendree University – The Hett

400 N. Alton St.

Lebanon

8am – 4pm

December 28

December 31

January 2-3

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

Union

December 29

Union County Health Department

260 Lick Creek Rd.

Anna

8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

