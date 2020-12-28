Free COVID-19 Testing Available at State Mobile Testing Sites in Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Johnson
January 3
Vienna Early Learning Center
513 E. Vine St.
Vienna
8am – 4pm
Madison
December 29
First United Presbyterian Church
201 E. Church St.
Collinsville
8am – 4pm
December 30
Bread of Life Church
5000 Humbert Rd.
Alton
8am – 4pm
Monroe
December 28
December 30
Monroe County Annex Building
Article continues after sponsor message
901 Illinois Ave.
Waterloo
8am – 4pm
St. Clair
December 31
January 2
Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
200 S. Belt East #2650
Belleville
8am – 4pm
January 2-3
McKendree University – The Hett
400 N. Alton St.
Lebanon
8am – 4pm
December 28
December 31
January 2-3
4601 State St.
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
Union
December 29
Union County Health Department
260 Lick Creek Rd.
Anna
8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
More like this: